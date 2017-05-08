The Bleeding Edge: 5/8/2017

This week will probably not be as hectic as the last one. For one thing, those who like to plan in advance already have the benefit of knowledge of this week’s events at the Center for New Music, as well as specific notices regarding Thollem McDonas’ visit to The Lab and the conclusion of the Earplay season. Specifics for events not previously reported this week are as follows:
Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: This will be the first of two events taking place this month. The program will be three sets of abstract electronic music. For the first set Laura Garcia will be visiting from London to present her Medial Ages project. She will be followed Kio Griffith, who will be coming up from Los Angeles. The final group, Eurostache, is based in San Francisco. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $20, payable at the door.
Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This will be two sets of free improvisation involving both electronics and instruments. In the first set Doug Lynner will work strictly with an analog modular synthesizer. He will be followed by the duo of percussionist Robert Lopez and Shanna Sordahl on cello with electronic enhancements. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Saturday, May 13, noon, Noisebridge: This will be the monthly GODWAFFLE NOISE PANCAKES event run by the Noisebridge hackerspace. As usual, gourmet vegan pancakes are served in a context of experimental acts, electronic sounds, and noise. The event runs for two hours, over the course of which there will be performances by Microwave Windows, Syrnx, Fistortion, Nurse Betty, and Series Premiere. Noisebridge is located at 2169 Mission Street, two blocks south of the BART station at 16th Street. There is no charge for this event, but Noisebridge operates entirely through monetary donations. Operating expenses are over $5000 per month. The Noisebridge home page has information about both membership and ways to donate.
Monday, May 15, 8 p.m., El Rio: This will be a program of four sets of bleeding edge rock entitled The AV Crowd, presented by No Vela and hosted by Candle Ma Gaña. The featured set will be the IMA duo of Amma Ateria on electronics and Nava Dunkelman on percussion. The remaining sets will be taken by Dire Wolves performing with Storm Chaser, Angst Hase Pfeffer Nase, and Sirena Victima.
El Rio is a bar, community space, and garden. The address is 3158 Mission Street near the southwest corner of Cesar Chavez Street. Admission will be $3 at the door for those who say “Carmen Miranda.” Also, because this is $1 beer night, only those age 21 and over will be admitted.
