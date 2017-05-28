Tickets are Now on Sale for the Two Merola Opera Productions

As was announced this past February, the concert season of the 60th anniversary season of the Merola Opera Program will get under way at the beginning of July with the annual Schwabacher Summer Concert. This is a sufficiently popular event that all tickets have already been sold. This thus seems like an appropriate time to provide the dates and times of the two full-length fully-staged programs of the season, for which tickets are still available. The basic summary is still as it was announced in February:
- Thursday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m.: The first full-length program will be a triple bill of one-act operas: Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s “La serva padrona” (the servant mistress), Gustav Holst’s “Sāvitri,” and William Walton’s “The Bear.”
- Thursday, August 3, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday August 5, 2 p.m.: The second full-length program will be Gioachino Rossini’s two-act opera La Cenerentola (Cinderella).
All performances will take place in the Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Ticket prices will be $70 and $50. Tickets are being sold by the Box Office in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue, on the northwest corner of Grove Street. The Box Office may also be reached by telephoning 415-864-3330. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Tickets for all four performances are also available online. Each of the programs has its own event page on the San Francisco Opera Web site, and the hyperlinks to those Web pages are given according to the specific dates above. Each of those event pages then has separate hyperlinks for purchasing tickets for the evening and matinee performances.
