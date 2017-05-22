The Bleeding Edge: 5/22/2017

This will be a relatively quiet week, which may be welcomed by those needing a rest after last week. Indeed, things will not get under way until Thursday; and three of the events (on three consecutive days) have already been cited in the review of this month’s activities at the Center for New Music. The remaining options are as follows:
Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s offering in the Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series will follow the usual two-set format. However, those sets will contrast sharply. The first set will be taken by the Long Tone Choir, led by Rae Diamond, who founded the group in 2013. Diamond composes all the works that are performed, which she describes as follows:
Our repertoire creates biotic and centripetal developments of sound, time and perception by using the inherently irregular tempo of breath as the musical pulse, playing within the harmonic series with specific pitches, vowels and vocal manipulations, and traversing the ragged edges of harmonic adventure through aleatory methods. Performing this material trains the ear and builds the voice and breath capacity of seasoned musicians and non-musicians alike, calms and focuses the mind, increases body awareness, transforms the experience of time, and builds a sense of community.
The second set will then follow with duo free jazz improvisations by Phillip Greenlief and Scott Walton. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m., Museum of Performance + Design: Eurythmy#2 will be a social performance-concert conceived jointly by visual artist Latifa Medjdoub and sound artist Haco. The audience will participate in using structural modular elements to collaborate on the construction of a vast ephemeral flexible architecture in relation to the environmental sounds being created by Haco. Those sounds will be produced by an electronic acoustic quartet that Haco will lead, performing with Tania Chen, Wobbly, and Dereck Philips.
The Museum of Performance + Design is located in SOMA at 893B Folsom Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $25, and all are invited. The event will be appropriate for families, kids, and individuals with disabilities. Comfortable clothing is advised.
Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m., The Chapel: This will be a special encore performance arranged in response to popular demand. The Mattson 2 is the duo of identical twins Jared and Jonathan Mattson. Jared takes an untamed approach to layered guitar riffs, while Jonathan is an exponent of hard-bop drumming. The two of them have created their own arrangement of John Coltrane’s four-movement masterpiece, “A Love Supreme.” The result is a decidedly contemporary take on one of the most significant events in jazz history, the single session at the Van Gelder Studio on December 9, 1964 when this music was performed and recorded in its entirety with Coltrane leading his quartet with McCoy Tyner on piano, Jimmy Garrison on bass, and Elvin Jones on drums.
The Chapel is located in the Mission at 777 Valencia Street. Tickets will be $20 at the door. A reduced price of $16 has been announced for advance purchase; but, as of this writing, the Tickets hyperlink on the event page is disabled. Doors will open at 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 7 p.m., Fort Mason: Moe! Staiano will lead his Moe! Staiano Ensemble in a performance of his first composition for multiple electronic guitars. “Away Towards the Light” is a three-movement piece scored for nine electric guitars, bass, and drums. Staiano developed it as an exploration of tonal interplay and contrasting rhythms. The piece is expected to last about 40 minutes. It will be the only work on the program, and there will be no intermission.
This concert is one of the events in the San Francisco International Arts Festival hosted by the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture. The entry to Fort Mason is a 2 Marina Boulevard, and this particular performance will take place in Gallery 308. General admission will be $25 with a $4 discount for full-time students with identification and seniors. All those under the age of 18 will be admitted for $12.50. In addition, the Fort Mason Box Office has created an event page at which General Admission tickets may be purchased in advance for $20.
