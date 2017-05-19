June will Begin with a Very Busy Sunday

Those who followed yesterday’s summary of the forthcoming events in the annual Summer Season of the San Francisco Opera know that the first Sunday of next month (June 4) will mark the beginning of the run of performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 527 opera Don Giovanni. However, as the hucksters like to say, “That’s not all, folks!” Thus far this desk has encountered announcements of four concerts taking place on the same afternoon, which will all overlap with each other, as well as much of the final act of Don Giovanni. Here are the specifics for the other performances taking place on Sunday, June 4:
4 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC) will conclude its 2016–2017 season by giving a joint performance with the Trinity Youth Chorus. This ensemble, which is part of Trinity Wall Street in Manhattan, will be visiting for a program entitled Mystics and Ecstatics. The two groups will join forces for the United States premiere of “Song of Seals” by the Canadian composer Emily Doolittle. (Doolittle is also an SFGC alumna.) SFGC will also present Antonio Vivaldi’s setting of the Gloria portion of the Latin Mass, which they performed last month in Washington as part of the SHIFT Festival at the Kennedy Center. The program will then conclude with John Tavener’s cycle Hymns of Paradise.
The entrance to Herbst Theatre is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. General admission will be $26 with $36 for premium reserved seating and $18 for students. Student tickets will be sold only at the door, but other tickets may be purchased in advance online from a City Box Office event page.
4 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) will return to the Old First Concerts series with a program of 21st-century chamber music based on last year’s Call for Scores. The program will include one world premiere, four United States premieres, and three West Coast premieres. There will also be a performance of one piece that was not part of the Call for Scores but was commissioned by E4TT and was given its world premiere at the 26th Krakow Culture Festival last June.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an Old First Concerts event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will still be admitted for free. There is also still a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street for the church.
4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: San Francisco Choral Artists will conclude its 2016–17 season with a program entitled East Meets West and Other Musical Marriages. The program will include premiere performances of pieces by Jean Ahn (Korea), Elinor Armer, and Paul Chihara. Other composers to be included on the program will be Robin Estrada (Philippines), Einojuhani Rautavaara (Finland), and Peter Schickele. Other works will be from China, Japan, Eastern Europe, Africa, South America, and the Middle East.
St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. If purchased in advance through a Brown Paper Tickets event page, tickets for general admission will be $28 with a $25 rate for those 65 or older and a $12.50 rate for those under 30. When purchased at the door, these prices will be $33, $29, and $15, respectively.
4:30 p.m., St. Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church: Finally, the Bay Choral Guild has prepared a program entitled 400 Years of Shakespeare. These will be settings of the words of William Shakespeare composed between the eighteenth century and the present day. There will be at least one example of a text, “Blow, blow, thou winter wind,” set by different composers, Thomas Arne from the eighteen century and the contemporary composer Matthew Harris.
St. Gregory’s is located at 500 De Haro Street, at the foot of Potrero Hill. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and a $5 for students. Bay Choral Guild has created an event page for advance purchase online. Doors will open at 3:45 p.m.
