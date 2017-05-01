The Bleeding Edge: 5/1/2017

I may have suffered a lapse last week, probably because of electronic mail problems involving either the sender or the receiver; but the abundance of activities this week should compensate. The concerts this week at the Center for New Music (C4NM) by cellist Inbal Segev, the Fête Concerts series, and Sara Cahill have already been cited, as has the three-night run of Pascal’s Triangle in Pamela Z’s ROOM Series. However, there are a generous number of other options throughout the week, including tonight. Here are the specifics:
Monday, May 1, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Since today is the first Monday of the month, the week will begin with the next installment of the Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room. As usual, there will be three sets of adventurous Bay Area jazz and improvised music. The first set will feature Lucio Menegon playing what he calls “modern cinematic guitar music.” Rhythm will be provided by Janie Cowan on bass and John Hanes on drums. Clarinetist Ben Goldberg will return to the Make Out Room after having given a solo set last month. This time he will perform as a member of the Anton Hatwich Quartet, led by Hatwich on bass. The other two members will be Josh Smith on saxophone and Hamir Atwal on drums. The final set will feature electronics from Amanda Chaudhary’s CDP group. Chaudhary often supplements her keyboard work with both analog and digital electronics. She is, presumably, the “C” in CDP, the other initials being taken by Tom Djll’s synthesizer work and Mark Pino on drums. For this performance they will be joined by Joshua Marshall on saxophones.
Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts a half hour later. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m., C4NM: Kurt Rohde will host pianist Thomas Moore. The program consists entirely of Morton Feldman’s longest work for solo piano, “Triadic Memories,” which usually runs over an hour without interruption. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. In addition to being sold at the door, tickets will be available in advance online from a Vendini event page.
Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This week’s program in Outsound Presents’ Luggage Store Creative Series will follow the usual format of two sets of free improvisation, each running a little less than an hour. The first set will be taken by the Lords of Outland, consisting of Philip Everett on drums, Ray Schaeffer on bass, Collette McCaslin doubling on soprano saxophone and percussion, and Rent Romus also dividing his efforts between saxophones and percussion. The second set will be taken by violinist Christina Stanley, whose performance will incorporate Max/MSP software. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: Following up on last month’s jazz concert by Matt Renzi, Old First Concerts will host the return of the Clarinet Thing quartet. The members of this ensemble, Sheldon Brown, Ben Goldberg, Harvey Wainapel, and founder Beth Custer, all play clarinets; but their instruments are of a wide range of different sizes. They play both original compositions and arrangements of both standard and unusual jazz.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an Old First Concerts event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will still be admitted for free. There is also still a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street for the church.
Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist: This will be Wild Rumpus’ concert contribution to the celebration of Lou Harrison’s 100th birthday, which will take place on May 14. The program will begin with Harrison’s last composition, “Scenes from Nek Chand,” which he composed for Just Intonation Resophonic Guitar. The program will also include “The Farthest Place” by John Luther Adams, as well as new works by Carolina Heredia and Brian Baumbusch. Baumbusch’s “Kings,” which he scored for large chamber orchestra, will be performed with puppetry by Niki Ulehla. The Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist is located in the Mission at 1661 Fifteenth Street, between Mission Street and Valencia Street. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20, with a student rate of $15.
Friday, May 5, 9 p.m., Gray Area: The first full day of the 2017 Gray Area Festival will conclude with an evening of auditory painting the sculptural soundscapes. The first set will involve the creation of a sonic environment by Novi_sad. This will be followed by a solo session at a Buchla 100 Series Synthesizer by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith.
The Gray Area Art And Technology Theater is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street. At present time, only passes for the entire festival, which runs from Thursday evening through Sunday evening and includes activities during the day, are available for sale online. Such a pass costs $250, and it may be purchased through an Eventbrite event page. It may be that information about single tickets will be available only at the door.
Sunday, May 7, 5 p.m., SAFEhouse Arts: This will be the second monthly program entitled Strange Thoughts Salon Night. This is a forum for a wide variety of works of mind-bending art and performances. Experimental music is only part of the full scope of offerings. On this occasion it will be provided by Scott Hawkins and Travis Davis.
SAFEhouse Arts is located in the Civic Center at 1 Grove Street, where Grove Street meets Market Street. Admission at the door will be on a sliding scale between $7 and $10. However, tickets may be purchased online in advance for $10 through a Vendini event page.
Sunday, May 7, 7:30 p.m., The Musicians Union Hall: The first set of the next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert will be a duo performance by Kris Force playing a transducer activated cello and Kaori Suzuki working with electronics and resonating metals and strings. The second set will feature the compositions of Bill Noertker performed by his group Noertker’s Moxie. Noertker plays bass along with Annelise Zamula on both tenor saxophone and flute, Jim Peterson on alto saxophone, and Jason Levis on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $15.
