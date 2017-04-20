Thursday, April 20, 2017

Inbal Segev will Highlight Women Composers at C4NM During her Bay Area Visit

Early next month Israeli-American cellist, Inbal Segev currently based in New York, will be visiting the Bay Area to perform the world premiere of “Tangle Eye,” a concerto written for her by Dan Visconti, which she will play with the California Symphony under the baton of its Music Director Donato Cabrera. However, before heading out to Walnut Creek, Segev will visit the Center for New Music (C4NM) to present a program curated by Emma Logan. Segev’s San Francisco concert will celebrate music for solo cello by women composers.

Her program will include a West Coast premiere of another concerto. “Legend of Sigh” is a concerto for cello and electronics written for her by Gity Razaz. This composition is based on an Azerbaijani folktale; and Cabrera will participate in the C4NM concert by reading the tale before Segev performs Razaz’ composition. The remainder of the program will be solo cello compositions by three distinctively different women composers, Anna Clyne (“Rest These Hands”), August Read Thomas (“Spring Song”), and Missy Mazzoli (“A Thousand Tongues”).

This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini Web page.
