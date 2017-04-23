San Francisco Performances will Conclude Spring Salons with Jazz Piano

Early next month San Francisco Performances (SFP) will conclude this season’s annual series of one-hour recitals on Wednesday evenings at the Hotel Rex with solo piano jazz performed by Edward Simon. For SFP this will be somewhat of a “my end is my beginning” (in the words set by Guillaume de Machaut) phenomenon, since, at the very beginning of this season, Simon was one of the contributors to A Heartfelt Gala, the concert prepared to honor founder and President Emeritus Ruth Felt, which took place at the end of this past September. On that occasion, Simon provided rhythm, along with Marcus Shelby on bass, for Jazz Artist-in-Residence Sean Jones on trumpet. Next month he will use his solo Rex gig to survey the breadth of his musical influences, which may be based in Latin American jazz but also include pop, folk, classical, and his own approaches to improvisation.
This concert will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. The event will conclude with a Q&A session for audience participation. The Hotel Rex is located at 562 Sutter Street, between Powell Street and Mason Street. All tickets are $25. Single tickets are also being sold through a City Box Office event page. Any additional information may be obtained by calling SFP at 415-392-2545.
