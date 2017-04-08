Selections Announced for Jeffrey Thomas’ ABS Master Class at SFCM

This coming Monday the Historical Performance Department at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) will offer the last of the three master classes arranged in conjunction with American Bach Soloists (ABS). The master class will be led by ABS Artistic Director Jeffrey Thomas, and it will consist of three coaching sessions. Yesterday ABS announced the musical selections for those sessions as follows:
- Soprano Alondra Orellana, a Bay Area native and currently a Master’s student, will sing Henry Purcell’s “The blessed Virgin’s expostulation,” a setting of text by Nahum Tate that was in the second volume (1693) of Harmonia Sacra.
- Cellist Eugenio Solinas, currently a Professional Studies Diploma student and winner of this year’s Baroque Ensemble Concerto Competition, will perform movements from Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken VIIb/1 cello concerto in C major, which he will play in its entirety with the ensemble on Saturday evening, April 15.
- Soprano Morgan Balfour, another Master’s student, this time from Australia, will sing the Queen of Sheba’s aria “Ev’ry sight these eyes behold,” from George Frideric Handel’s HWV 67 oratorio, Solomon.
This master class will take place at 7:30 p.m. this coming Monday, April 10. The class will be held in the Osher Salon, on the lower floor of SFCM, located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Admission will be free, and no tickets will be required.
