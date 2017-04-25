Sunset Music | Arts will Host a Special Event Beyond its Concert Series

This site has made it a point to track the progress of the multiple concert series organized for the 2017 season of Sunset Music | Arts. However, next month Sunset Music | Arts will host an additional evening that will offer not only a recital but also the opportunity for conversation with the recitalist. That recitalist will be Pablo Estigarribia, an Argentinian virtuoso tango pianist, arranger, and composer. The recital will be organized around Estigarribia’s album Tangos para Piano (tangos for piano), which is based on a solo piano book he prepared and received the Carlos Gardel award. The conversation will begin with a short lecture on the history of the tango supplemented with demonstrations from the keyboard, after which Estigarribia will entertain questions from the audience. This event will mark the beginning of Estigarribia’s first West Coast tour.
An Evening with Pablo Estigarribia will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Like other Sunset Music | Arts events, it will take place at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, which is located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
