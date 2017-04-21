SFBC will Conclude 2016–2017 Season with Beethoven and Mozart

The title of the final concert that Director Magen Solomon has prepared for the 2016–2017 season of the San Francisco Bach Choir (SFBC) is Hidden Classical Jewels. The program will feature two major works for chorus, vocal soloists, and orchestra. The less familiar of these will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 86 setting of the Mass text in C major. Composed in 1807, this was one of the works that was performed at the notorious Akademie marathon concert of December 22, 1808. The other work on the program will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s much better-known setting of his K. 339 music for a Vespers service. For this impressive program SFBC will be accompanied by the Jubilate Orchestra; and participating soloists will be soprano Rita Lilly, mezzo Heidi Waterman, tenor John St. Marie, and bass Matt Hanscom.
This program will be given two performances at the First Unitarian Universalist Church. This venue is located at 1187 Franklin Street on the southwest corner of Geary Boulevard. The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $30 with a $25 rate for seniors. Both of these prices save $5 from the amount payable at the door. There is also a $10 rate for patrons under the age of 30. In addition, youths will be admitted for free, but only for tickets purchased in advance. Brown Paper Tickets has created separate event pages for the Friday and Sunday concerts. Both of these pages also allow for an Older Adult Choir Donation of $25 to cover the price of admission for a singing senior. The pages also allow for an Additional Donation of any amount specified. Tickets may also be purchased by calling SFBC at 855-473-2224 (855-4SF-BACH).
