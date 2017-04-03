The Bleeding Edge: 4/3/2017

It’s a new month, and things are starting to get busy again. That outdoor performance based on the Beowulf epic, which began around the middle of last month, is still going strong on the north waterfront. This week’s performances will take place on April 6, 7, 8, and 9. As has already been reported, April 8 will be a busy Saturday; and, for the adventurous, it will include the imaginatively-conceived program In Sea at the Center for New Music (C4NM). This will also be the next “double header” week from Outsound Presents with events in both the Luggage Store Creative (LSC) Series and the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series. However, as Billy Mays liked to say, “That’s not all;” so here is the rundown of previously unreported events in chronological order.
Monday, April 3, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Since today is the first Monday of the month, the week will begin with the next installment of the Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room. As usual, there will be three sets of adventurous Bay Area jazz and improvised music. This month’s program will be entirely instrumental. The opening set will be taken by clarinetist Ben Goldberg, who divides most of his time between New York City and the Bay Area. He will be followed by John Schott’s Actual Trio, led by Schott on guitar with rhythm provided by Dan Seamans on bass and John Hanes on drums. The final set will be free improvisation by the trio of Rob Ewing on trombone, Karl Evangelista on guitar, and Jon Arkin on drums.
Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts a half hour later. The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome!
Tuesday, April 4, 8 p.m., C4NM: Kyle Bruckmann will curate the next installment in the sfSoundSalonSeries. This will be a three-set evening of solo improvisations, each of which has taken its own direction to push the envelope of jazz practices. The improvisers will be John Krausbauer, C. Spencer Yeh, and Bill Orcutt.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members, students, and the underemployed. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m. C4NM: Soprano Jane Spencer Mills will present a program of art songs by local poets and composers. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
Thursday, April 6, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: This week’s LSC gig will consist of three half-hour sets of electronic improvisation. TM Duplantis will lead off with his ventures into eight-bit digital noise. He will be followed by Raub Roy performing as Scy1e. The final set will be taken by Waxy Tomb. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
Saturday, April 8, noon, Noisebridge: Noisebridge is a shared space in the Mission to which all are invited to work on technical-creative projects. The facility is “doocratically run by everyone.” Every month the group runs a GODWAFFLE NOISE PANCAKES event at which gourmet vegan pancakes are served in a context of experimental acts, electronic sounds, and noise. The event runs for two hours, over the course of which there will be performances by Dinosaurs With Horns (LAFMS), Mochipet, Tom Djill, Bloody Snowman, and Mas Coad. Noisebridge is located at 2169 Mission Street, two blocks south of the BART station at 16th Street. There is no charge for this event, but Noisebridge operates entirely through monetary donations. Operating expenses are over $5000 per month. The Noisebridge home page has information about both membership and ways to donate.
Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m., C4NM: Danny Clay will curate a solo piano recital by Patti Deuter at which she will perform one of Morton Feldman’s last piano compositions, “For Bunita Marcus.” C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
Sunday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., The Musicians Union Hall: The first set of the next SIMM Series concert will be taken by the Social Stutter Quartet. This group consists of four saxophonists. Both Beth Schenck and Kasey Knudsen play also, while Phillip Greenlief and Cory Wright play tenor. Wright also doubles on baritone. The second set will feature the compositions of Bill Noertker performed by his group Noertker’s Moxie. Noertker plays bass along with Annelise Zamula on both alto saxophone and flute, Eli Wallace on piano, and Jason Levis on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $15.
No comments:
Post a Comment