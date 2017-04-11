Lamplighters will Conclude Season with a Gilbert & Sullivan “Origins Story”

Lamplighters Music Theatre will conclude its 64th season with a revival of the award-winning musical they created to tell the story of how W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan joined forces to become one of the most memorable partnerships in the English-speaking world. Entitled A Song to Sing, O!: The Gilbert & Sullivan Story, the production imaginatively combines musical highlights from all thirteen of the Gilbert & Sullivan comic operas with texts taken from both letters and diaries. The project was conceived and written by Artistic Director Emeritus Barbara Heroux, who will also direct this revival production. Baker Peeples will conduct a salon orchestra, which will provide the necessary instrumental accompaniment for the cast of familiar Lamplighters performers.
This production will be given two performances in San Francisco, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, located on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street, a site that is convenient to both north-south and east-west Muni bus transportation. General admission will be $60 for Premium Orchestra, $50 for the remainder of the Orchestra and the Center Balcony, and $45 for the Side Balcony and Boxes. There will be a $5 discount for all three prices for seniors aged 62 and older and a similar $10 discount for group purchases of ten or more tickets. There is also a special $20 rate for students aged 25 and under, children aged seventeen and under, and K-12 educators. City Box Office has created a single Web page with hyperlinks for the purchase of tickets for both Saturday and Sunday. Those wishing further information can call 415-227-4797.
