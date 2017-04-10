The Bleeding Edge: 4/10/2017

Today’s list will be relatively short, but only because so many of the activities taking place over the next seven days have already been announced on this site. Thus, the outdoor Beowulf production, which began around the middle of last month, will have two more performances on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. There will also be a generous and diverse supply of concerts at the Center for New Music, whose April schedule was reported last week. Finally, the first program in the 2017 season of Pamela Z’s ROOM Series will take place one week from tonight. That leaves four additional events this week at “assorted locations,” ordered chronologically as follows:
Tuesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m., Cyprian’s Center: This month’s NextNow offering will involve free improvisation by all with a willingness to participate. The evening will begin with a “Lingua Incognita Session.” This will be a collective performance whose influences will include (but not be limited to) the sessions of Miles Davis after he went electric and Ornette Coleman’s Prime Time group (also heavily electric). However, anyone can bring an instrument (along with an open ear and an adventurous will) and participate. After about an hour of this free jamming, there will be a trio improvisation led by Rent Romus performing with Christina Stanley and Tim Orr.
Cyprian’s Center is the home of the Church of John Coltrane. The performance space is located downstairs at 2097 Turk Street at the corner of Lyon Street in NOPA (NOrth of the PAnhandle). There is no charge for admission, but all donations will be greatly appreciated. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 8 p.m., The Nunnery: This is the garage in Tom Nunn’s house in which he works on inventing and building musical instruments, many of which are known as skatchboxes. The performance will be an evening salon event with Nunn hosting clarinetist Blake McGee. A variety of Bay Area improvisers will join McGee and Nunn in a program of free improvisation. What distinguishes this as a “salon” event will be the snacks and drink that will go with the music, as well as a CD, all of which will be free. The Nunnery is located in the Mission at 3016 25th Street.
Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: This will be the monthly three-set evening produced as part of the Composers in Performance Series. This one promises to be an evening of “obscure electronics” with the sets taken by Alex Abalos, John Vance, and the Google Mobile Orchestra (which is the duo of Daniel Iglesia and Curtis Ullerich). The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15, payable at the door.
Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: More electronics will emerge from this week’s two-set program. Each set will be a solo performance with electronic enhancement. Matt Davignon will take the opening set, working with an “enhanced” drum machine. He will be followed by Owen Stewart-Robertson playing a guitar enhanced by not only electronics but also extended performing techniques (including bowing). The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
