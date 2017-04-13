Ian Scarfe will Return to the Marina to Give Another groupmuse Concert

Exactly one week from this evening, pianist Ian Scarfe will return to the Marina to give another house concert under the auspices of groupmuse. He will revisit two pieces by Maurice Ravel, both of which he has played at previous groupmuse events; and, for this occasion, he will add Felix Mendelssohn to the mix. The solo Ravel composition Scarfe will revisit will be the original piano version of the suite Le Tombeau de Couperin (which, as readers probably know by now, has two more movements than its subsequent orchestral version). In addition, Scarfe will be joined by violinist Rachel Patrick when he revisits Ravel’s second violin sonata in three movements (including the intriguing “Blues” middle movement). Finally, cellist James Jaffe will join Patrick and Scarfe to conclude the program with Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 49 (first) piano trio in D minor.
This event will have a “supplementary” fundraising goal. One of Scarfe’s longtime fans recently gave him a 1926 Steinway Model M grand piano as a donation. All Scarfe has to do is see to some immediate restoration work, after which it will be in shape for daily use. As a result donations to this concert will be applied to covering those restoration expenses.
This house concert will begin at 7 p.m. one week from this evening, Thursday, April 20. The venue will be a home in the Marina overlooking both Fort Mason and the Golden Gate Bridge. Admission will require a $10 minimum donation for the performers. Specifics are maintained on the groupmuse Web page through which reservations must be made. Those who attend will be invited to bring a bottle of wine or snacks to share with other guests.
No comments:
Post a Comment