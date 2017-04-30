Golden Gate Symphony will Conclude Season with Choral Mahler

The Golden Gate Symphony Orchestra & Chorus (GGSOC) will conclude its 2016–2017 season with a program consisting only of Gustav Mahler’s second (“Resurrection”) symphony in C minor. Founder Urs Leonhardt Steiner will conduct the massive resources required for this performance with soloists Yi Triplett (soprano) and Crystal Philippi (mezzo) joining the full forces of the instrumental and vocal ensembles. This will entail the largest number of performers to play in the Golden Gate Symphony Orchestra, organized with the goal of encouraging collaboration among amateur and professional musicians. The total number of participants should be around 120. As had been the case with the Sing It Yourself Messiah, this concert will be given multiple performances as follows:
Sunday, May 14, noon: The first performance will return to Southern Pacific Brewing, one of the venues for the Sing It Yourself Messiah. This is located at 620 Treat Avenue, just south of 19th Street and east of Folsom Street. Southern Pacific Brewing serves as host in the hope that those who come will also be customers. However, seating will be limited. GGSOC is not charging for admission to the concert, but a donation of $20 is suggested.
Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m.: The “official concert performance” will take place a week later at Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the first floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. This is located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street, making it convenient for both east-west and north-south Muni bus transportation. premium seating in the Boxes will be $45, Orchestra seating will be $35, the Dress Circle will be $30, and the Balcony will be $25. Tickets may be purchased in advance online from a City Box Office event page.
