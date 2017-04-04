Dynamite Guitars will Host Ana Vidovic

Following its final partnership concert with the 2016–2017 Guitar Series presented by San Francisco Performances, which will take place this coming Saturday, the 2016–2017 Dynamite Guitars series of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will conclude with a second solo guitar recital later this month. The recitalist will be Croatian classical guitar virtuoso Ana Vidovic. She has prepared a program of impressive diversity that will include both original music and transcriptions for solo guitar.
She will begin her program with her longest offering, Valter Despalj’s transcription of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1007 solo cello suite in G major. Her Baroque repertoire will also be represented by two of Domenico Scarlatti’s single-movement sonatas, K. 322 in A major and K. 380 in E major. From the nineteenth century Vidovic will play Mauro Giuliani’s Opus 61, which he called a “grand” overture and Francisco Tárrega’s popular “Recuerdos de la Alhambra” (memories of the Alhambra). Her twentieth-century selections will be a sonatina by Spaniard Federico Moreno Torroba and selections by Paraguayan Agustín Barrios (known as Mangore). She will also perform Toru Takemitsu’s unlikely but highly effective transcription of the Beatles song “Yesterday.”
This concert will take place in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the southwest corner of Franklin Street. City Box Office has created an event page for online purchase. The price is $55 for Orchestra level and $45 for the Balcony, both general admission. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Omni Foundation at 415-242-4500 or by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
