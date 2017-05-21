An Unconventional Mix of the Auditory and the Visual will come to C4NM

At the beginning of next month, the Center for New Music (C4NM) will host an out-of-the-ordinary duo partnership of composer Danny Clay with printmaker Jon Fischer. Fischer has been experimenting with records (the pre-CD kind) as a visual medium for exploring and representing the geography of California. He has partnered with Clay to produce a series of works under the general title Turntable Drawings. The results emerge from the interplay of printmaking, interactive installation, custom-made turntables and the records they play, film, and live performance.
The event will begin with a reception at which visitors will be able to visit an installation in which they can not only examine the collection of over 50 handmade records created for this project but also play them on the turntables that will be part of the installation:
Some of the handmade records created for Turntable Drawings (courtesy of C4NM)
This will be followed by performances featuring the Mana Trio at which four of Clay’s contributions as a composer will be presented. Two of these, “Turntable Drawing No. 25” for three saxophones and multiple turntables and “Turntable Drawing No. 8” for eight turntables without records, will be given their premiere performances. The program will also include “Turntable Drawing No. 6” for three turntables, piano, and guitar and “Turntable Drawing No. 20” for three saxophones and three turntables.
This event will take place on Saturday, June 3. The reception will begin at 5 p.m., and the performances by the Mana Trio will get under way at 7 p.m. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Vendini event page.
