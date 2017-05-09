NVCM will Conclude Season with Farallon Quintet

Noe Valley Chamber Music (NVCM) will conclude its 24th season this month with a visit from the Farallon Quintet. This group is a clarinet quintet in the classical sense of that phrase that goes back to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 581 quintet in A major for clarinet and string quartet. This season the members of the ensemble are also serving as Artists-in-Residence for the Old First Concerts series. The string players are violinists Jeremy Preston and Matthew Oshida, violist Elisabeth Prior, and cellist Jonah Kim.
For this particular recital founding clarinetist Natalie Parker will be replaced by Jose Gonzalez Granero, who will be performing his own clarinet quintet entitled “Paisajes” (landscapes). Indeed, the entire program will consist of recent works, some of which were written on commission. The opening selection will be a clarinet quintet by Durwynne Hsieh, who has already written two sextets (requiring the addition of a pianist) for the group. The program will also include two pieces by Chad Cannon, “Citizen 13660” and “Strange Stories.”
This performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Doors will open at 3 p.m. in time for the Musical Conversations pre-concert talk at 3:15 p.m., which will be given by Scott Foglesong. The performance will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry, located in Noe Valley at 1021 Sanchez Street. Tickets are $30 at the door with a $25 rate for seniors and a $15 rate for students aged thirteen or older. (Those over the age of eighteen will be required to show valid identification as confirmation of full-time status.) Children younger than thirteen will be admitted for free. If purchased in advance through a Brown Paper Tickets event page, general admission will be discounted to $25. Tickets may also be purchased in advance by calling NVCM at 415-648-5236.
