The Bleeding Edge: 5/15/2017

This will be another busy week. Fortunately, the choices for tonight were already covered in last week’s Bleeding Edge calendar. Similarly, activities at the Center for New Music have already been acknowledged, as are the choices that will have to be made this coming Saturday. In addition, jazz trumpeter Ari Micich will be performing on Sunday in the Instrumental Series in the 2017 season of Sunset Music | Arts. Nevertheless, it is still necessary to account for events on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, particularly since Wednesday will be one of those middle-of-the-week “hard choices” days. Here are the specifics:
Tuesday, May 16, 8 p.m., Gray Area: This will be an innovative approach to screening George Miller’s film Mad Max: Fury Road. A black-and-white version of the film will be shown, based on the monochromatic images that Miller used to preview each of his shots. A group that calls itself The Firmament has created a live electronic score for this film utilizing synthesizers, acid bass-lines, drum machines, and audio samples from the film. This score will be performed in conjunction with the screening of the black-and-white version.
The Gray Area Art And Technology Theater is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street. General admission will be $20. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Up All Night event page. Only those aged 21 or older will be admitted.
Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m., Prelinger Library: Percussionist Marshall Trammell, founder of Music Research Strategies and researcher-in-residence at the Prelinger Library has arranged a “performing-ethnomusicology” series of events called Indexical Moment/um. On this particular occasion Trammell will give a duo performance with Jeramy DeCristo, also a researcher, as well as a poet and an electronic musician. DeCristo’s publications include “Black Sounds and their Fugitive Lives in Capture” and “Blackness and the Writing of Sound in Modernity;” and he has also constructed sound installations.
The Prelinger Library is located in Room 215 at 301 8th Street. Unfortunately, the library is not visible from the street. Those wishing to enter can dial 016 on the intercom by the door. (Instructions for access are also on the intercom itself.) The library is wheelchair accessible, but space is limited. Those wishing to attend this event are requested to RSVP through electronic mail for confirmation.
Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: This month the second of the two events will take place exactly a week after the first. This will again be a three-set affair. Performances will be by RAGS, bran(…)pos, and Randylee Sutherland. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15, payable at the door.
Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m., The Peacock Lounge: This will be an evening of four adventurous sets performed by groups with the usual outrageous names: Spider Compass Good Crime Band, Omniverous [sic] Sensillium, CL0NER, and Braingoat. The Peacock Lounge is located at 522 Haight Street. Admission will be $5. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m., and admission will be restricted to those aged 21 or older.
Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery: Outsound Presents will continue its usual format of two sets of free improvisation in the Luggage Store Creative Music Series. Once again electronics will dominate. The first set will be taken by Kataryna Kopelevich on both electronics and organ. She will be followed by Jeff K., whose Alphastare project involved processing field recorded sounds of the city with synthesizer technology. The Luggage Store Gallery is at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
