Black Cedar will Give a Free Concert at the San Francisco Public Library

Black Cedar began as the duo of flutist Kris Palmer and guitarist Steve Lin in 2011. Palmer’s flute was made of black wood, and Lin’s guitar was made of cedar. They now perform as a trio with cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak (whose instrument is neither black nor cedar). Their first recording was released last September (but with Nancy Kim, who preceded Pastor-Chermak as cellist).
In a little over two weeks the group will present a free public concert at the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL). Much of their repertoire is the result of commissions, and two of those results will be included on the program. Mark Fish wrote “The Devil Inside” on a commission granted last year; and the program will open with Ursula Kwong-Brown’s “Sunrise,” commissioned this year and written as a solo for alto flute. The program will also include a set of four pieces for cello and guitar written in 2013 by Durwynne Hsieh, whose music was included on the Black Cedar album. There will also be two pieces by Bay Area composer David Smith, “Dusk at the Pier,” written in 2012, and “Fresh Mint,” written in 2013. In addition Palmer will play Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1034 flute sonata in E minor, presumably with continuo provided by both of her colleagues.
This concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. SFPL is located at 100 Larkin Street, on the northeast corner of Grove Street on the Civic Center Plaza. The performance will take place downstairs in the Koret Auditorium. Admission will be free. Those wishing further information from SFPL are invited to call 415-557-4277.
No comments:
Post a Comment