LIEDER ALIVE! Announces Project to Perform Mahler Songs as Chamber Music

Yesterday afternoon LIEDER ALIVE! announced the launch of an innovative chamber music project. This will involve a collaboration between mezzo Kindra Scharich and the members of the Alexander String Quartet: Zakarias Grafilo (first violin), Frederick Lifsitz (second violin), Paul Yarbrough (viola), and Sandy Wilson (cello). The objective will be to perform and record chamber music arrangements of some of the great orchestral art songs:
The first effort towards this goal will take place this weekend with a “world premiere” performance of Gustav Mahler’s song cycle Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (songs of a wayfarer). Mahler originally composed this cycle for medium voice and piano. However, he then orchestrated the piano part; and that is the version that is almost always performed. What will make this performance a world premiere is that Scharich will sing the songs accompanied by the Alexander String Quartet in a transcription created by Grafilo. The performance will be given at a house concert, which will also mark the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund the recording of three Mahler song cycles, including the Rückert-Lieder and the Kindertotenlieder along with the “wayfarer” songs.
This house concert will take place this coming Sunday, June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will also include wine and finger food and should last until about 8:30 p.m. Admission will be $150. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page, which provides specific information about the venue and the hosts, including a map showing the location in the Monterey Heights neighborhood. Those interested in more information may contact Nancy Quinn through electronic mail or call Maxine Bernstein at 415-561-0100.
