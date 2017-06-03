LIEDER ALIVE! will Conclude its Season with Schubert

The final concert of the season was the only one lacking details when LIEDER ALIVE! first announced its Sixth Annual Liederabend (evening of songs) Series. All that was known for certain was that John Parr would return from his current post in Berlin to serve as accompanist. It has now been announced that Parr will be accompanying bass Anthony Reed. Reed is a veteran Adler Fellow who is now in San Francisco singing the role of Count Ceprano in San Francisco Opera’s “Summer of Love” production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto.
Needless to say, Reed’s Liederabend offering will be “something completely different.” He and Parr will present Franz Schubert’s D. 957 Schwanengesang (swan song). Note the absence of the modifier “song cycle.” These are fourteen songs by three different poets, all of which were probably written in the last few months of the final year of Schubert’s life. About half a year after Schubert’s death, publisher Tobias Haslinger collected these songs and published them under the title that we now know. (Many, myself included, continue to grouse about the choice of title. Unlike the proverbial swan, Schubert had been singing all of his life!)
This concert will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. (Note that the date has changed from the one originally announced.) The performance will be held at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets will be $40 at the door if they are still available. According to the Eventbrite Web page created for this performance, the only remaining tickets are in the Premium Reserved section for $75; and, if that is the case, then advance purchase is highly advised. Those who wish to know more about availability are advised to call LIEDER ALIVE! at 415-561-0100.
