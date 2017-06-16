Next Week the Cadillac Hotel will Present Another Classical Recital

While the Concerts at the Cadillac series at the Cadillac Hotel tends to focus primarily on jazz, regular readers probably know by now that performers of classical music make occasional appearances. According to my records, the last such classical pianist to do this was Noel Benkman, who prepared a solo recital about two months ago. One week from today, pianist Joel Tepper will take his turn at the keyboard of the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano in the Cadillac lobby. He has prepared a program that will traverse all 24 of the preludes that Frédéric Chopin collected in his Opus 28. Chopin was inspired by Johann Sebastian Bach’s two collections of 24 preludes and fugues in all keys. However, while Bach ordered his pieces according to the chromatic scale, beginning on C, Chopin ordered the Opus 28 preludes according to the circle of fifths. (Dmitri Shostakovich would take the same approach during the following century.)
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday, June 23. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano is featured proudly in the lobby, a meticulously restored 1884 Model D concert grand made by Steinway. The original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
