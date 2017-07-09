SFP Plans a New Approach to its PIVOT Series

PIVOT: New Adventures in the Performing Arts, a new “alternative” concert series launched by San Francisco Performances (SFP) in March of 2016, will not begin its new season until January of next year. While the series is still driven by a philosophy of innovation, creativity, and artistic excellence that pushes the boundaries of the traditional concert experience, the third season will take a new approach to tactics. The season has been planned as an intensive five-day exploration with all four of its concerts taking place during the final week of January of 2017.
This time the Strand Theater, which is located at 1127 Market Street, between 7th Street and 8th Street, will host the entire season. All performances will begin at 8:30 p.m. Program details have not yet been announced. However, the contributing performers will be as follows:
Tuesday, January 23: The series will begin with the L.A. Dance Project, a dance company founded in 2012 along distinctively interdisciplinary lines. The founding choreographer is dancer Benjamin Millepied. However, two of the other founders are composers: Nico Muhly and Nicholas Britell. The other two founders are art consultant Matthieu Humery and producer Charles Fabius. The company will draw upon a diverse repertory to prepare the program they present.
Wednesday, January 24: Pianist Sarah Cahill will lead a celebration honoring Lou Harrison as the 100th year since his birth draws to a close. She will be joined by one of Harrison’s close colleagues, percussionist William Winant. Winant’s Percussion Group will perform on instruments that were designed and constructed by Harrison and his life partner William Colvig. The members of the Alexander String Quartet (violinists Zakarias Grafilo and Frederick Lifsitz, violist Paul Yarbrough, and cellist Sandy Wilson) will also participate.
Friday, January 26: Pianist and composer Timo Andres will present a program inspired by visual patterns, which will include works by American composers Caroline Shaw, Christopher Cerrone, and Eric Shanfield, along with his own pieces.
Saturday, January 27: The series will conclude with the Joe Goode Performance Group giving a “progress report” of a new work based on the idea of storytelling through song.
This will be the first season in which the entire PIVOT Series will be available as a subscription. Subscription prices will be $90 and $144 for premium seating. All seats will be general admission, but the premium section will be at the front of the Orchestra and in the three side boxes. Subscriptions may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Single tickets will go on sale on July 31.
