Another Heads-Up for an Adventurous Piano Recital at C4NM

This month began with a heads-up announcement about Michael Tan’s recital at the Center for New Music (C4NM), which will be taking place at the beginning of next month. Another “forward pass” of a month’s duration involves another piano recital at C4NM that deserves save-the-date recognition. This occasion will be an evening of solo improvisations by Danish pianist Søren Kjærgaard.
I first learned about Kjærgaard through the extended twists and turns of the introductory talk that Torben Ulrich gave for his Meridian Music event at the Canessa Gallery in January of 2016.
Søren Kjærgaard (right) with Torben Ulrich (left), courtesy of Torben Ulrich
Kjærgaard regards his solo performances as “an artistic research project that looks into solo performance as an expressive format for multi-layered and multi-directional improvisation.” This involves cultivating a solo piano technique that requires the player to participate in feedback processes. Kjærgaard’s work also includes audio-visual documentation, experimenting with different ways of listening and reflecting on the creative process in an attempt to open up new ways of creating real-time feedback as part of performance practice.
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, August 23. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. In addition to being sold at the door, tickets will be available in advance online from a Vendini event page.
