C4NM will Host an Evening of Interactive Electronics

Yesterday the Center for New Music (C4NM) used the Facebook Events site to provide a heads-up for another interesting concert that will take place next month. The first set will be taken by composer Thea Farhadian, who divides her time between San Francisco and Berlin. She performs solos for violin that include real-time electronic processing based on software written in Max/MSP. Her set will include excerpts from her album Tectonic Shifts, which was released this past November, and further improvisations that continue the approaches she explored on that album. The other set will present a duo performance of improvisations and collective compositions by Tim Perkis and Carter Scholz, both of whom work with real-time electronics. Scholz will also be at a piano keyboard.
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, August 16. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. In addition to being sold at the door, tickets will be available in advance online from a Vendini event page.
