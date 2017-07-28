CMC will Host 17th Annual Fresh Voices Festival

Goat Hall Productions is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization of singers/actors, composers, and writers passionate about contemporary opera and new music theater. The group calls itself “San Francisco Cabaret Opera” because most of its performances are given in an informal setting. Every year it produces a Fresh Voices Festival to showcase new works. This year will mark the seventeenth annual installment of the Festival, entitled Feet First into the Fire!
Poster design for this year's Fresh Voices Festival, courtesy of Goat Hall Productions
After visiting Vallejo and Albany, Goat Hall will bring this year’s production to the Community Music Center (CMC) in San Francisco. The program will showcase the work of eight composers, each represented by one or two compositions. The order of the program has not yet been determined. However, the composers, listed in alphabetical order, will be as follows:
- Mark Alburger: “2017” and “Cats, Dogs, & Divas”
- John Bilotta: “The League of Minor Characters”
- Doug Brandt: “Our Little Secret”
- Allan Crossman: “And Now…The Humans” and “Veganlied”
- Robert Denham: “The Way Home”
- Frank Johnson: “Five Love Songs of Stephen Crane” and “Defiled Is My Name”
- Helena Michelson: “The Mysteries”
- Dikkie Schoggen: “Aging Grace”
Thirteen vocalists will participate with piano accompaniment provided by Frank Johnson.
The San Francisco performance of this Festival will take place in the CMC Concert Hall. CMC is located in the Mission at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. Tickets will be sold at $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. There will also be optional cabaret seating for $30. All tickets will be sold at the door.
