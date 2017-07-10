The Bleeding Edge: 7/10/2017

This will be a relatively quiet week. Tonight’s evening of adventurous sets at the Canessa Gallery was included at the end of last week’s column. Similarly, the only event this week at the Center for New Music (C4NM) was reported in the account of the remaining C4NM concerts for this month.
That leaves only one other event for this week, the latest installment of the Luggage Store Creative Music Series. This will follow the usual plan of two sets of free improvisation. The first will be taken by the duo of Konoko Nishi and Corey Fogel. They will be followed by a solo set by Brooklyn-based Eva Louise Goodman. Performing as Nighttime, Goodman offers vocals accompanied by guitar, violin, and/or loops of sampled content. Her genre probably comes closest to folk, but it is delivered with a rhetoric that is both dreamy and dark.
As always, this concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. The venue will be the Luggage Store Gallery, which is located at 1007 Market Street, directly across from the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Also as always admission will be on a sliding scale between $6 and $15.
