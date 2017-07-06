Center for New Music: Remainder of July 2017

The two events at the Center for New Music (C4NM) this weekend have already been given advance notice. The major recital will be the concert organized as a memorial for jazz guitarist and composer Bill Horvitz, presented by the remaining members of his Out by Five combo, saxophonist Jon Raskin, drummer Garth Powell, and bassist George Cremaschi. This will take place on Saturday, the evening preceding the launch of MicroFest North. This week’s Bleeding Edge column made note of the Opening Reception on Friday evening, which will be followed by an interview/performance with Dennis Aman, who works with dividing the octave into 24 equal intervals. In addition, the window gallery will present Parsing the Octave, a microtonal-themed exhibit, which will also feature Aman’s work.
The remainder of the month will be somewhat sparse but far from uninteresting. There will be a full-length MicroFest North concert, the launch of a five-part concert series curated by Julia Ogrydziak, and the return of one of the less conventional chamber music duos currently performing. For those who need reminding, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Tickets for all remaining events at C4NM will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. All tickets are now available for advance purchase online through the indicated hyperlinks:
Thursday, July 13, 8 p.m.: That unconventional duo consists of soprano Nina Guo and bassist Edward Kass. They perform under the group name Departure; and the vocal and bass work is augmented by the two of them drawing upon sound-producing sources that include toy piano, musical saw, jingle bells, and (of course) an iPhone. The program will include works composed by Katherine Balch, Beat Furrer, Stephen Dembski, and Talia Amar:
Departure Duo playing Amar's "Deus Ex Machine" (from YouTube)
Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini Web page.
Friday, July 21, 8 p.m.: The MicroFest North concert will take the same name as the window gallery exhibit: Parsing the Octave: Contemporary Compositions in Small EDOs [equal divisions of the octave]. The program will present three guitarists that are also composers. Jonathan Glasier works with an instrument that divides the octave into nineteen equal micro-intervals. Paul Erlich, on the other hand, works with re-fretted guitars that allow him to work with a variety of different EDOs. Finally, Aman will follow up on his contributions to the opening event in a duo performance with Gordon Kirkwood. They will perform two recent works that compare and contrast different EDOs through sound sources that include both audible soap bubbles and a replica of the world’s first drum machine. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini Web page.
Sunday, July 30, 2 p.m.: The title of the first concert in Ogrydziak’s HUSH Series will be summer 1: insects. The performers will be the members of Rae Diamond’s Long Tone Choir. The score uses the sounds of insects to create clouds of sonorities that emerge, grow, move, diminish, and shift on a non-human timescale around and within the audience. Lasting for about two hours, the piece will be as much an installation as a musical composition. The scores for the performers are texts that will be displayed within distinct sculptures throughout the performance space. Those who attend will be invited to follow these scores and sing with the ensemble during the second half of the performance. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini Web page.
