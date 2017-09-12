OFS to Launch 5th Season with Free Concert

The 2017–2018 season will be a landmark for the conductor-free collaborative chamber orchestra One Found Sound (OFS). It will mark the ensemble’s fifth season. As a result, before the full concert schedule is announced, OFS will celebrate this month with a woodwind quintet party.
The program will consist of three selections, each with its own characteristic style and all ordered chronologically. The opening selection will be the first (in B-flat major) of Franz Danzi’s three Opus 56 wind quintets. This will be followed by the only piece of chamber music that Paul Hindemith called “Kleine [little] Kammermusik,” his Opus 24, Number 2. The final selection will be the last of David Maslanka’s three wind quintets. The “party” side of the occasion will be marked by beer (not to mention the company of other OFS fans)!
The venue will be the Osher Salon on the bottom floor of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). SFCM is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street and a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. This will be an in-the-round concert with the musicians performing in the center of the space. (The title of the program is “One Found (Surround) Sound;” but the audience will be doing the surrounding!) The concert will take place on Friday September 22, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Admission will be free, but registration will be required to reserve a seat. Registration may be made online through an Eventbrite event page.
