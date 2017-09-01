Composers in Performance to Begin a New Season

Earlier this week the Composers in Performance Series curated by the Meridian Gallery announced the program for this month’s concert, marking the continuation of the series into a new season. As was the case last season, these concerts will be taking place at the Canessa Gallery, rather than in Meridian’s own space. Programming will continue to appeal to “bleeding edge” tastes; but, because this is the time of year when most organizations are launching their respective new seasons, it seemed worth while to cite this one ahead of the usually scheduled dispatch.
This will be a two-set offering with the “main attraction” being T.D. Skatchit & Company. Regular readers should know by now that T.D. Skatchit is the duo of Tom Nunn and David Michalak performing are skatchboxes, which are Nunn’s invented contributions to the percussion family of instruments. The “company” they will be keeping for this offering will be two guest artists, vocalist Aurora Josephson and Bruce Ackley, best known as a founding and current member of the Rova Saxophone Quartet. Admission will include a free CD featuring all four of tonight’s performers. The other set will be a duo performance by violinist Kristina Dutton and vocalist Majel Connery, both of whom are also composers.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission will be between $5 and $15, payable at the door.
