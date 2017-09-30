Andrea Ceccomori will Give a Solo Flute Recital at IIC

The next concert to be hosted by the Italian Cultural Institute (Istituto Italiano de Cultura, IIC) will take place at the beginning of next month. Past offerings have included solo recitals for piano and violin and a string quartet program. The next one will be another solo recital, this time by flutist Andrea Ceccomori. The program will reflect on both the distant and the recent past.
The composer from the “most distant” past will be Georg Philipp Telemann with a performance of one of his fantasias for solo flute. Ceccomori will play his own “Bachiana,” which will present his perspective on the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. He will also play several other works of his own composition. The other composers included on the program will be Giacinto Scelsi (“Pwyll”), Aldo Brizzi (“Studio per Krishna”), and local composer Luciano Chessa (“Riflesso”).
This concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, and is expected to last for about two hours. IIC is located in the Civic Center at 601 Van Ness Avenue. Admission is free, but registration is required to assure having a place. IIC has created a registration page specific for this event. Anyone who registers may also add the names of a maximum of two additional guests. Those wishing further information may call IIC at 415-788-7142.
