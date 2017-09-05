NCCO Season Opening Concert to be Performed Twice in SF

This month the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) will welcome British violinist Daniel Hope in his first season as the ensemble’s new Artistic Partner. The first concert of the 2017–2018 season will be given two performances in San Francisco on two successive dates. The featured work on the program will be the world premiere of a violin concerto by Alan Fletcher, written on a commission that NCCO shared with the Zurich Chamber Orchestra. In addition NCCO will give its first performances of “Orawa” by Polish film music composer Wojciech Kilar, a piece named after the river that crosses the border between Poland and Slovakia. The program will also include two nineteenth-century selections, an ensemble performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 20 octet in E-flat major and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 48 serenade in C major.
This concert will be given two performances in Herbst Theatre at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The first will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 22, followed by an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, September 23. Ticket prices for both concerts will be $29, $49, and $61.
The Friday concert will be preceded by the inaugural Stuart Canin Award Luncheon held in honor of Bay Area composer and philanthropist Gordon Getty:
Gordon Getty (photograph by Emily Polar, courtesy of NCCO)
This will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 22 and will take place in the Green Room of the Veterans Building, one flight above the lobby for Herbst Theatre. Individual tickets to the luncheon will be $175, and for $225 one may purchase a luncheon ticket bundled together with a premium seat for the matinee concert. There are also special offers for the purchase of a table for ten.
Finally, there will be the usual Open Rehearsal held in the Kanbar Performing Arts Center at 44 Page Street, a short walk from the Muni Van Ness station. This will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20. All tickets are $15.
As of this writing, the NCCO Web site is not set up to handle payment for the Friday luncheon. (The hyperlink currently points to a PayPal page for Hurricane Harvey Relief!) Those interested in attending are advised to call Director of Development Rebekah Harkins are 415-357-1111, extension 306. City Box Office has set up a Web page for all other NCCO ticket purchases. These include the concerts, the open rehearsals, and subscription options that are still available.
