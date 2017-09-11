ABS Announces 2018 Jeffrey Thomas Award

Today the American Bach Soloists (ABS) announced the recipient of the 2018 Jeffrey Thomas Award. The award was created by ABS in celebration of the group’s first 25 years of presenting performances in Northern California, across the United States, and around the world. The award was named to honor the inspired leadership of Artistic & Music Director Thomas.
The 2018 recipient is violinist Jude Ziliak:
Violinist Jude Ziliak (courtesy of American Bach Soloists)
His knowledge of the Baroque violin family extends from performing on the lira da braccio to premiering new compositions for period instruments. He is an alumnus of the 2012 ABS Academy and has been a member of ABS since that 25th season in 2013. He is also active in New York, performing with Sonnambula, whose repertoire is taken from the Renaissance period, and the Clarion Music Society. Also in New York Ziliak is on the faculty of the Lucy Moses School and Special Music School (P.S. 859).
The first opportunity to experience Ziliak as a soloist will be during the Viva Vivaldi’s Venice! concert, which will be held at the fifteenth annual ABS gala on September 23. He will perform the solo part in a concerto in D major that Vivaldi composed for violin and two orchestras. It is worth noting that the ensemble will include another Thomas Award recipient, cellist Gretchen Claassen, who was the 2015 awardee. Ziliak will later serve as concertmaster on an upcoming ABS recording of Johann Sebastian Bach’s four orchestra suites.
No comments:
Post a Comment