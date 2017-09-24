SFS Announces Special Oktoberfest Event

Those who have been following the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) regularly know about special events that are offered in conjunction with the Day of the Dead and Chinese New Year, not to mention the slew of holiday-themed offerings during the month of December. Next month yet another nationality will get acknowledged with a festive celebration. SFS has announced its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration.
courtesy of the San Francisco Symphony
Inside Davies Symphony Hall Resident Conductor Christian Reif will lead SFS in a program structured around Bavarian waltzes and polkas, rollicking opera arias (yet another chance to take a crack at the brindisi from La Traviata), and traditional drinking songs. There will also be complementary beer and games. There will also be special VIP packages providing access to an outdoor biergarten offering unlimited beer, German bites, a polka band dance party, and other festivities. Only those age 21 or older will be admitted to both Davies and the biergarten.
Reif and SFS will be joined by vocalists Julie Adams (soprano), Daniela Mack (mezzo), David Blalock (tenor), and Edward Nelson (baritone). They will sing selections by not only Giuseppe Verdi but also Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ambroise Thomas, Jacques Offenbach, Gaetano Donizetti, Franz Lehár, Sigmund Romberg, and, of course, Johann Strauss (the son). (The father will be given instrumental recognition with his “Radetzky” march.) Members of the SFS Chorus (Ragnar Bohlin, Director) will also participate. The full program, with instrumental interludes, will be played without intermission.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3. Ticket prices range from $39 to $89. They may be purchased online through the event page for this program on the SFS Web site, by calling 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office in Davies Symphony Hall, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. VIP guests will be admitted to the biergarten at 6 p.m. and will then be able to return for the after-party at 8:30 p.m. There are three prices for admission, $175 ($20 tax-deductible), $295 ($105 tax-deductible), and $5000 for a table of ten ($3100). The event page provides the benefits provided for each price level, along with separate hyperlinks for purchasing tickets. Concert seating is included. Further information may be obtained by contacting the Volunteer Council at 415-503-5500.
