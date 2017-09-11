The Bleeding Edge: 9/11/2017

This will be another busy week for which all but one of the events have already enjoyed the benefit of advance notice. Those events, along with hyperlinks to the related information, are, in chronological order, as follows:
September 13: The beginning of the new Composers in Performance Series season at the Canessa Gallery
September 14: The all-electronic program in the LSG Creative Music Series
September 15: Timothy Johnson at the Center for New Music (C4NM)
September 17: Three events on the same evening: (i) Rova and Ghost in the House at the Community Music Center; (ii) Thomas Schultz at Old First Concerts; (iii) Portato Portato at C4NM
The remaining event will take place one week from tonight and therefore deserves a heads-up in advance.
German saxophonist Peter Brötzmann has been a leading figure in the European jazz scene since the Sixties. He was one of the leading proponents of free jazz at a time when that approach was just beginning to emerge in the United States. He has recorded with such pioneers as Cecil Taylor, Don Cherry, and Anthony Braxton; and half a century after the genre began to emerge, he is still going strong.
He will be in San Francisco for a duo performance with local drummer Donald Robinson. Their gig will be part of the series of adventurous concerts held at The Chapel and presented by (((folkYEAH!))). The Chapel is located in the Mission at 777 Valencia Street. All tickets will be $25 and those of all ages will be admitted. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 18; and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance from a Ticketfly event page. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office, which is open between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and will reopen on the evening of the performance at 6:30 p.m.
