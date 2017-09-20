Schedule for SF Music Day 2017 Announced

This Sunday will mark the tenth anniversary of SF Music Day, the annual eight-hour marathon of music performances taking place in the Veterans Building. This event is organized by InterMusic SF, which was formerly known as the San Francisco Friends of Chamber Music. As was the case last year, performances will be going on, usually simultaneously, across four stages. The major venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor. Performances will also take place in The Green Room on the second floor and at two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Education Studio. In addition, there will be a film screening and panel discussions taking place in the Herbst Lounge, located one floor below the entrance to the theater.
The Veterans Building is located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street, a corner with bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. The event will take place this Sunday, September 24. The concerts will begin promptly at noon, and the doors will open at 11:30 a.m. For those planning on attending the San Francisco Opera presentation of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot that afternoon, the Veterans Building is right “next door,” making it easy to drop by either before or after the opera. Admission is free, but Eventbrite has created a registration page. The schedule of performances, sorted by venue, has been planned as follows:
Herbst Theatre
12:00 Anna Maria Mendieta & Tango Del Cielo
12:45 Richard Howell & Sudden Changes
1:30 Destiny Muhammad Project
intermission
3:00 Alam Khan & Arjun Verma
3:50 Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet
4:30 The Lee Trio
intermission
6:00 Anthony Brown’s Asian American Orchestra
7:15 Alexander String Quartet
Green Room
12:00 Musica Pacifica
12:45 Minsky Duo
1:30 MUSA
intermission
3:00 Alcyone Ensemble
3:45 George Brooks & Osam Ezzeldin
4:30 Ensemble for These Times
intermission
5:45 Trio 180
6:30 ZOFO
7:15 Farallon Quintet
Atrium Theater
12:00 Amy X Neuberg
12:45 Grupo Falso Baiano
intermission
3:00 Paul Dresher / Joel Davel Invented Instrument Duo
3:45 Quinteto Latino
4:30 Telegraph Quartet
intermission
5:45 Kulintronica
6:30 Living Earth Show
7:15 Real Vocal String Quartet
Education Studio
12:45 Strobe
1:30 Klaxon Mutant Allstars
intermission
3:00 Sandy Cressman & Homenagem Brasileria
3:45 Sylvestris Quartet
4:30 John Calloway and Montage America
intermission
5:45 Howard Wiley Trio
6:30 Prasant Radhakrishnan’s VidyA
7:15 Sonic Forest
Herbst Lounge
1:00–1:45 Documentary screening: Cypress String Quartet: Forging A Path
2:00–2:45 Classical Music in the Bay Area: A 10-year retrospective, panel presented by Tom Stone
3:00–3:45 Jazz Music in the Bay Area: A 10-year retrospective, panel presented by Anthony Brown
5:00–5:45 Contemporary Music in the Bay Area: A 10-year retrospective, panel presented by Paul Dresher
