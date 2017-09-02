LSG Creative Music Series: Beginning of September 2017

Those who attended the all-electronic LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series this past Thursday learned that this series will not present its weekly concert this coming week. This will be because, as has already been announced, the three evening concerts of the eighteenth annual season of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival will run through next Friday, September 8, through Sunday, September 10. As a result, there will be only one LSG offering during the first half of this month. That offering will again be all-electronic, consisting this time of two sets.
The first set will be taken by Korean-American composer Seiyoung Jang, who is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in composition at Mills College. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in Psychology and Music. With that background she is particularly interested in relationships between music-making and processes of communication; and those interests provide the basis for her own efforts in composition.
Jang will be followed by Oakland-based composer Kim Nucci. She plays woodwinds and has invented some of her own instruments. Similarly, her work in electronics involves homemade circuits. Nucci also claims to be the Pope of Facebook and worships the one-dollar slice of pizza as the One True God. This would explain the irreverent (but entertaining) photograph she prepared to publicize her performance:
The first set will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, near the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. That means it is basically on the other side of Market Street from the Golden Gate Theatre. Admission will be on the usual sliding scale between $6 and $15.
