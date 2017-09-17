Red Poppy Art House: First Half of October, 2017

As was recently announced, this is currently a very busy time for serious listeners at the Red Poppy Art House. As of this writing, it appears that things are still gearing up for next month. However, three events have already been scheduled for the first half of October; and they all deserve considered attention. The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street. Tickets are usually available at the door, and the first of next month’s events will allow for advance sales. All of the shows will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the doors will open at 7 p.m. Those who have not previously been there need to know that the Red Poppy is a small space. Even if tickets have been purchased in advance, it is almost always a good idea to be there when the doors open. Here are the specifics for the events scheduled for the remainder to this month, beginning this evening:
Sunday, October 1: Kellye Gray will present a program she calls Postmodern Jazz Vocals. She will be celebrating the release of her new album Rendering. She has been a songwriter since the age of seventeen and is also a self-taught guitarist. She specializes in solo performances that feature the full extent of her four-octave vocal range as well as her abilities to use the voice in ways other than singing, such as providing sound effects for film work. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25. A limited number of tickets will be available in advance for $20 online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
Thursday, October 5: Adventurous approaches to jazz will continue with a program entitled Energetic Avant-Jazz. This will present original compositions and spontaneous improvisations by Bay Area pianist Myra Melford and New York saxophonist Angela Morris. Their work ranges from melodic approaches to free jazz to less conventional sonic explorations. Special guest performers are anticipated, but they have yet to be announced. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
Thursday, October 12: Primary Colors is a fascinating departure from the usual jazz trio. Saxophonist Josh Johnson and percussionist Ryan Knudsen are joined by Liza Wallace, who is a harpist as well as a vocalist. The group is based in Los Angeles and tends to draw upon a variety of different Hispanic sources as influences. This will be their first show at the Red Poppy, and it is likely that they will use it to preview their upcoming debut album. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20, and tickets will be sold only at the door.
No comments:
Post a Comment