The Bleeding Edge: 10/16/2017

Given that this is the week of the busiest weekend of the month (at least thus far), it stands to reason that most of the adventurous activities of this week have already been taken into account. That even goes for a generous number of gigs that will take place prior to that weekend, several of which are taking place on weekdays already singled out as being busy. As always, this article will begin with a list of those events already discussed, which will return to its usual format of chronological order:
October 16: Elliott Sharp at the Canessa Gallery
October 17: Sounding Limits at the Center for New Music (C4NM)
October 18: Skeleton Flower at the Red Poppy Art House (also October 19) and Gordon Grdina’s visit to C4NM
October 19: This week’s gig at the Luggage Store Gallery
October 20: The second concert of the month at Adobe Books
The rest of the weekend: San Francisco Contemporary Music Players begins season; the Bottesini Project at C4NM; Dohee Lee and Raphael Radna at the Poppy; the latest SIMM Series gig from Outsound Presents
With so many choices, it is likely that many will be relieved that there are only a few events to add as follows:
Tuesday, October 17, 8 p.m., El Rio: The latest adventurous programming at El Rio will involve a one-of-a-kind night of three sets of roving, ravishing, electric music. Each set will be a duo performance. EFFT consists of Sarah Palmer and Noah Phillips. Grex is the duo of Karl Evangelista and Rei Scampavia. Finally, For Now is the duo of Zeina Nasr and Alex Vittum.
El Rio is a bar, community space, and garden. The address is 3158 Mission Street near the southwest corner of Cesar Chavez Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $10. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 17, 8 p.m., The Hotel Utah Saloon: At exactly the same time in another part of town, a similarly adventurous program will be taking place at the Utah. This one will offer five sets performed by, respectively, The Golden Path, Silk Mother, Tainted Pussy, Brand New Heartache, and Wobbly. The Utah is located in SoMa at 500 Fourth Street on the corner of Bryant Street. Only those aged 21 or older will be admitted. Admission will be $10. There is a hyperlink for advance purchase through Ticketfly; but, as of this writing, it is not working.
Thursday, October 19, 6:45 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum (CJM): The next concert to be given in conjunction with the current The 613 exhibition will be given by students from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Selections will include Steve Reich’s “New York Counterpoint” and Philip Glass’ “Music in Similar Motion.” Other selections have not yet been announced.
The CJM is located in SoMa at 736 Mission Street, just north of Yerba Buena Gardens. The performance is expected to last about one hour. General admission will be $10, with a $5 rate for CJM members. Advance tickets will be required for seating. These may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page.
