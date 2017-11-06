The Bleeding Edge: 11/6/2017

Bleeding edge activity is back in the groove again. This week there are four events that have not yet been accounted for by virtue of past reporting. As usual, however, this week’s report will begin with a summary of those accounts that are already “on the record” as follows:
Center for New Music: concerts on November 6, 8, 11, and 12
November 6: the monthly Monday Make-Out
November 9: the weekly LSG Creative Music Series (updated with information about the first set)
November 10: The RossoRose Duo joined by Ian Scarfe at Old First Concerts
As fate would have it, three of the remaining events for this week will take place on Friday, the same day as the already-reported Old First Concerts performance. These days we have to get used to that sort of embarrassment of riches. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, November 10, 6 p.m., de Young Museum: This will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Mills Center for Contemporary Music (CCM), one of the major focal points for bleeding-edge activities during the second half of the twentieth century. The performance will involve solos and duets from musicians associated with CCM; and these will take place in different areas of the museum. An ambient electroacoustic “atmosphere” will be provided by Maggi Payne, who will situate her work on the ninth floor of the Hamon Observation Tower. John Bischoff will create his own real-time electronic environment in the Piazzoni Murals Room. The two duo performances will take place in the Wilsey Court. The first of these will be “The Thorn” by Chris Brown, who will play gazamba (an electroacoustic prepared piano) with percussion accompaniment by William Winant. This will be followed by a responsive improvisation between Fred Frith on electric guitar and James Fei on analogy synthesis gear. The de Young Museum is located at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive in Golden Gate Park. Admission to these performances will be free, as will be admission to the museum’s permanent collection.
Friday, November 10, 7 p.m., Adobe Books: The latest installation in the music series curated by Ben Tinker has the title No and Old Wave. It will be an evening of heavy sounds and experimental songs. The first set will be taken by the Oakland art rock ensemble Grex. The “no wave” music will be provided by The Social Stomach, a duo visiting from Portland. The remaining set will present the punk sounds of the band Preening.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
Friday, November 10, 8 p.m., Artists’ Television Access: 99 Hooker will present a mixed media performance entitled Everything Everywhere All the Time. He was the founder of the pioneering media collective rev.99, which served as the “house media band” at Freddy’s Backroom in Brooklyn. He has been giving media performances in San Francisco since the Nineties.
Artists’ Television Access is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street. Admission will be between $10 and $7. Tickets will be sold only at the door.
Sunday, November 12, 6 p.m., Historic Jazz WorkShop Lounge: That adjective “historic” is no exaggeration. This is the venue where Miles Davis, James Moody, and John Coltrane performed in the Sixties. The performer on this occasion will be Skip Martin. Martin is probably better known as the lead singer for Kool & The Gang, but for this gig he will be playing trumpet and channeling Miles.
The Lounge is located in the Monroe at 473 Broadway. Admission will be $100, and it is unclear how many tickets are remaining at this time. Those interested are encouraged to try purchasing tickets through the ticketbud event page. Only those aged 21 or older will be admitted, and identification will be required. All ticket purchasers will receive an autographed copy of Martin’s latest recording Formal Dining and will be able to pose for a personal picture with Martin.
No comments:
Post a Comment