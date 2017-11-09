SFCMA to Present Opening Season Concert

Formed in 1931, the San Francisco Civic Music Association (SFCMA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering numerous opportunities for classical music lovers. Performances frequently involve the participation of both professional and amateur musicians. To further the interest of community involvement, all concerts are free and available to the public.
The 2017–2018 season will begin with an orchestra concert entitled Mozart to Mendelssohn: Flute, Fanfare & Fairies. This will follow the usual overture-concerto-symphony format with a slight twist. The concerto offering will be Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken VIIe/1 concerto in E-flat major, originally written for clarion (one of the earliest forms of a trumpet) but almost always played these days on a modern valved trumpet. The trumpet soloist for this concert will be Chris Wilhite. The overture will be for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 620 opera The Magic Flute. The “twist” on the symphony will be a suite of selections taken from the incidental music that Felix Mendelssohn composed for a performance of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Music Director John Kendall Bailey will lead an ensemble of SFCMA participants.
This performance will begin at 3 p.m. on this coming Sunday, November 12. The venue will be Herbst Theatre in the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Admission is free. Registration is appreciated but not required. Those who wish may register through an Eventbrite event page. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis. Donations are gratefully accepted, with a $10 donation suggested for each person.
