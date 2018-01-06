Saturday, January 6, 2018

Canessa Gallery to Host an Album Release

from the Facebook Events page

The next concert coming to the Composers in Performance Series curated by the Meridian Gallery and held at the Canessa Gallery will be a release show for an album entitled monument 36. The album is a product of (((arc))), described by its participants as “a process rather than an author, a curve within a void which makes something momentarily visible.” How such a phrase structure may be interpreted most likely resides solely with any individual experiencing what emerges from that process.

The program will be in three sets, each of which will present a different aspect of the (((arc))) process. The order of the sets is uncertain. However, the contributions are as follows:
  1. Kaori Suzuki is a composer of electronic and electroacoustic music. She takes a spatial approach to structure with a preference for the highest achievable levels of amplitude. Taking the natural resonances of the room as a point of departure, what results is the intense acoustic density of saturated frequency interactions.
  2. PVBLIC BATH is the name of a solo audio/video presentation by arthur katrina.
  3. syrnx will involve an extended elongation of polyrhythmic drumming.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission is between $5 and $15, payable at the door and/or collected between sets.
