Canessa Gallery to Host an Album Release

The next concert coming to the Composers in Performance Series curated by the Meridian Gallery and held at the Canessa Gallery will be a release show for an album entitled monument 36. The album is a product of (((arc))), described by its participants as “a process rather than an author, a curve within a void which makes something momentarily visible.” How such a phrase structure may be interpreted most likely resides solely with any individual experiencing what emerges from that process.
The program will be in three sets, each of which will present a different aspect of the (((arc))) process. The order of the sets is uncertain. However, the contributions are as follows:
- Kaori Suzuki is a composer of electronic and electroacoustic music. She takes a spatial approach to structure with a preference for the highest achievable levels of amplitude. Taking the natural resonances of the room as a point of departure, what results is the intense acoustic density of saturated frequency interactions.
- PVBLIC BATH is the name of a solo audio/video presentation by arthur katrina.
- syrnx will involve an extended elongation of polyrhythmic drumming.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission is between $5 and $15, payable at the door and/or collected between sets.
