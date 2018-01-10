Dutoit to Leave Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

As was reported last month, when the news broke concerning accusations of sexual misconduct declared against conductor Charles Dutoit, the San Francisco Symphony announced that it would server all ties with him. This included not only his scheduled visit as guest conductor in April but also his leading the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) during their visit to Davies Symphony Hall at the end of this month. Apparently, San Francisco was not the only city to react this way; and the RPO tour has been divided between two conductors. Pinchas Zukerman is conducting all appearances east of the Mississippi River; and those to the west, including the two Davies concerts, will be led by Thierry Fischer.
Pinchas Zukerman conducting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (from the RPO tour Web page)
Today Michael Cooper reported in The New York Times that the RPO released a statement that Dutoit’s resignation would take immediate effect. Dutoit continues to seek legal counsel to defend himself. However, the resignation decision took place yesterday after the RPO Board of Directors held an emergency meeting to consult with Dutoit. The board called Dutoit’s position “untenable,” releasing a statement declaring that the RPO was “committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and takes very seriously its responsibility to maintain a safe working environment for all its artists, musicians and staff.”
