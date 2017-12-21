SFS Severs All Ties with Charles Dutoit

This morning the USA Today Web site posted an Associated Press report of accusations of sexual misconduct declared against conductor Charles Dutoit. According to the article, the accusations were made by “Three opera singers and a classical musician.” The actions were said to have taken place in five cities: Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Saratoga Springs (in New York). Dutoit has been a regular guest conductor of the San Francisco Symphony (SFS); and this season he was scheduled to present two weeks of SFS concerts during the month of April. In addition, the London-based Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, for which Dutoit is Principal Conductor, was scheduled to visit Davies Symphony Hall as part of the SFS Great Performers Series at the end of January on two consecutive evenings, each presenting a different program. Both these concerts and those in April will still proceed as scheduled, but arrangements are being made to bring in one or more substitute conductors. Further details will be announced as they become available.
Thursday, December 21, 2017
