SFRV Brings Annual Free Concert to New Home

Katherine McKee leading the SFRV vocalists
Readers may recall that, at the end of last October, San Francisco Renaissance Voices (SFRV) changed its base of operations. The ensemble now serves as Artists-in-Residence at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in the Sunset District. As part of that move, the group will continue its tradition of presenting a free concert as a gift for the Christmas season. This will be the annual Service of Lessons & Carols.
While this is not, strictly speaking, a “Renaissance” event, the performance is a significant historical reconstruction. The source is the service of Lessons & Carols that originated at King’s College Cambridge (in England) in 1918, when it was established as a celebration of the end of the First World War. SFRV will be led by Music Director Katherine McKee, but the service will include many opportunities for those attending to sing along to favorites of the season.
This year the service will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 23. The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation is located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. For those taking public transportation, the best way to travel from downtown is to take the Muni 71 bus, which goes down Noriega Street and stops near 29th Avenue. Because this is part of a church service, no admission will be charged; and neither tickets nor reservations will be required. Nevertheless, this event is one of SFRV’s most popular offerings, so early arrival is encouraged.
