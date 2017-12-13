The Bleeding Edge: 12/13/2017

courtesy of the BayImproviser Calendar
One of the reasons I was able to procrastinate on this week’s column is that, once again, almost all of the events of the week had been previously announced. Indeed, even at mid-week, seven of the events on the BayImproviser Calendar have already been taken into account, meaning that only two “new additions” need to be accounted for in this article. Here is a summary of the events already reported, beginning with tonight:
December 13: the next Composers in Performance Series event at the Canessa Gallery
Center for New Music: concerts on December 13,15, and 19
December 14: this week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series
December 15: the next evening of adventurous music at Adobe Books and the CREATE festival at The Lab (also on December 16)
The “new additions” are the following:
Thursday, December 14, 7:30 p.m., Exploratorium: The next After Dark Thursday Nights event will be co-presented with the San Francisco Cinematheque, but it involves new music. This will be the world premiere of Black Field, a film/performance collaboration developed by filmmaker Paul Clipson and sound artist Zachary Watkins. Projection of the film will require “parallel projection” of Watkins’ score across the multi-channel sound system in the Kanbar Forum.
After Dark events are “adults only” offerings. The Exploratorium is located at Pier 15 on the Embarcadero, across from the intersection with Green Street. Tickets are $17.95 for general admission and $14.95 for daytime Exploratorium members and Cinematheque members. There will be no charge for After Dark members. Admission is only for those age 18 or over. Tickets may be purchased in advance from a special Web page. After Dark members can use this page to reserve seats. Those interested in visiting the Tactile Dome will be required to pay an additional $10 at the door. The performance itself will take place in the Kanbar Forum, where seating is relatively limited (150 seats) and will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Thursday, December 14, 8:30 p.m., Hemlock Tavern: This will be another of the occasional three-set evenings of raging, unpredictable sounds. Indeed, the set taken by Sloth & Turtle, which is based in Santa Rosa, may even take a theoretical approach to their unpredictability, since they describe themselves as an “experimental/math rock group.” The other sets will be taken by the Grex duo of Karl Evangelista and Rei Scampavia and the Inward Creature trio of Miles Wick, Jordan Glenn, and Alex Rather.
The Hemlock Tavern is located at 1131 Polk Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. Admission will be $7. Only those aged 21 or older will be admitted.
