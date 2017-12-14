Seasonal Oratorio to get Two SFS Performances

Members of the SFS Chorus (courtesy of SFS)
This season the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) will present only two performances of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 56 oratorio Messiah (as opposed to the three performances given almost exactly a year ago). This year the full ensemble of orchestra, chorus, and soloists will be led by SFS Chorus Director Ragnar Bohlin. The vocal soloists will be soprano Layla Claire, mezzo Tamara Mumford, Tenor Leif Aruhn-Solen, and bass Morris Robinson.
The two performances of Messiah will both begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 14 (tonight), and Friday, December 15. There will be an Inside Music talk given by Alexandra Amati-Camperi, which will begin one hour before the performance, and doors to the lobbies open fifteen minutes before the talk begins. Ticket prices range from $39 to $165. They may be purchased online through the event page for this program on the SFS Web site, by calling 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office in Davies Symphony Hall, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Finally, the event page has a hyperlink for a free podcast about Messiah hosted by KDFC’s Rik Malone. There is also a hyperlink for sound clips from the oratorio. Both of these hyperlinks require Flash for listening, as well as for online seat selection.
No comments:
Post a Comment