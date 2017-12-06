Knox Barber to Lead Quartet at Bird & Beckett

Bird & Beckett Books and Records will ring in the New Year by continuing as the host site for some of the more interesting jazz sessions in San Francisco. Jazz bassist Knox Barber, who divides his time between here and the District of Columbia, will lead a quartet to mark the occasion:
Knox Barber (photograph by Julian Archer)
The other members will be Liam Hughes-Butler on guitar, Julian Archer on drums, and Jayden Clark on saxophone. Barber will use the occasion to present some of his latest material interleaved with more familiar jazz standards.
This performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5 and will probably be a two-set program. There will be no cover charge for admission; but donations will be collected (not to mention appreciated)! For those not familiar with Bird & Beckett, the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. The collections of books and records are pretty impressive, so be prepared for the urge to buy something there!
