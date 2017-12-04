The Bleeding Edge: 12/4/2017

December is likely to be a quiet month. It may even be too quiet for weekly dispatches. This week the number of events already reported (three) outnumber the “new additions” (two). The former three are as follows:
December 4: the monthly Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room, given advance notice last week
December 7: this week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series
December 9: the “artfully re-imagined holiday season music” at the Center for New Music
The “new additions” are the following:
Friday, December 8, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: Once again there is an opportunity to take advantage of the Joe Henderson Lab, thus avoiding the flaws and inconveniences of Miner Auditorium. That opportunity involves jazz pianist Matthew Shipp, who will be leading a trio whose other members are Michael Bisio on bass and Newman Taylor-Baker on drums. DownBeat magazine has already declared Shipp to be a “musician who deserves a place of choice in the jazz piano pantheon.” (Do any two jazz lovers agree on who “deserves a place of choice in the jazz piano pantheon?” I’ll keep my opinions to myself, thank you very much!) Regardless of my thoughts about such exaggerated language, it is worth observing that Shipp is currently Artistic Director of the Blue Series at the Thirsty Ear, and he has already recorded 50 albums. He is a “triple threat” jazzman, combining his skills as a bandleader with those of both composition and improvisation. His performance will probably be based on his latest Thirsty Ear album Piano Song (which presents the same trio).
As can be seen above, this group has scheduled two performances. Both are currently listed as “Almost Sold Out;” but there are separate event pages for the online purchase of tickets to the 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows. Considering the demand, this is probably the best way to try to get a ticket. All tickets are $35. The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
Saturday, December 9, 8 p.m., Doc’s Lab: Drummer Scott Amendola will join forces with guitarist Zach Ostroff for a program entitled Turning Into a Butterfly. The idea behind the program is one of metamorphosis (hence the butterfly) arising from the extensively diverse backgrounds of both performers. In other words all of the original compositions that will be played may be seen as metamorphoses of the constituent qualities of the respective skill sets of both performers.
Doc's Lab is located at 124 Columbus Avenue in North Beach. Admission will be $20 at the door, and tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 through a Ticketfly event page. However, seating is limited and will be on a first-come first-served basis after the doors open at 7 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment